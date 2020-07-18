When I start learning about trading, I remember the trading pioneer Shawn Lucas (founder of Apiary-fund) saying "trading is simple, you go from bound range market to breakout market and vice versa". I looked at few charts and he was right. So I told myself, I have to always eyeball ranging market and trending market but with the help of an indicator. There are plenty of indicators that help us eyeball these ranging/trending market and they work really well, but I like using Pivot Points.

That is why I created this indicator that helped me to automatically eyeball these potential trends/range (based on pivot points) instead of doing all the work myself. I know there are plenty of Metatraders who also suffer from this and that is why I would like to share this indicator with you, hopefully it will be beneficial.

Do not forget to send you comments as well as rate these scripts. Happy trading!

LIVE TRADING SESSION:

You can check the following live trading sessions and see how I was using my Products in my trading



