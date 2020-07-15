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Indicators

Power of AUD with average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JAN OPOCENSKY
JAN OPOCENSKY

JAN OPOCENSKY

22 codes 46 comments
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  • Power of XXX with average indicator description.


    Version 229.201

    The indicator is new version of previously published indicator showing relative actual strength of currency XXX.

    Zero line (0.0) presents average with chosen period (AveragePeriod variable).

    The indicator calculates its value of close prices of 7 pairs containing currency XXX.

    Colored histogram was added to simplify interpretation of the market situation.


    Now you have 2 mode options to choose:

      • TREND

      • COUNTER-TREND

    The same color on BASE and QUOTE in equal mode means higher oportunity to trade in correct direction.


    Instance 1 = BUY:

    EUR USD.

    You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.

    Both indicators show GREEN color you should be prepared to BUY pair EUR USD.


    Instance 1 = SELL:

    EUR USD.

    You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.

    Both indicators show RED color you should be prepared to SELL pair EUR USD.


Daily Pivot, Resistance and Support Levels Assist Daily Pivot, Resistance and Support Levels Assist

This is an indicator on Daily Pivot Points and Support and Resistance levels.

Trade History Marker 1.10 Trade History Marker 1.10

Mark your historical trades in you mt4 with lines and arrows. You can load data from your history or load data from a csv file.

Power of CAD with average Power of CAD with average

Power of CAD indicator shows actual strength of currency CAD calculated of 7 pairs that contain CAD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD CAD, AUD CAD, CAD JPY, EUR CAD, GBP CAD, NZD CAD, CAD CHF.

Power of EUR with average Power of EUR with average

Power of EUR indicator shows actual strength of currency EUR calculated of 7 pairs that contain EUR. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, EUR GBP, EUR JPY, EUR AUD, EUR CHF, EUR CAD, EUR NZD.