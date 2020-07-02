CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Trade History Marker 1.10 - script for MetaTrader 4

Chamal Abayarathne
Chamal Abayarathne

Chamal Abayarathne

2 codes 2 comments
Views:
17014
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Trade_History_Marker 1.10.mq4 (14.83 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
CTradeHistory.mqh (18.36 KB) view
Enum_colors.mqh (6.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Version 1.10

- Mark historical trades from your own MT4 account.

- Mark historical trades from another account. (Load CSV file).

- Save historical data to share.

- Time filter

- Order type filter

- Customizable visual elements by color and style.

- Tool-tip information (Loss or profit,Profit,lot size, order comment)


Instructions / examples

1. If you need to visualize your EURUSD past trades, simply execute the script on EURUSD chart(Any time frame).

2. In "From account" mode it will only mark trades which are visible in your "Account History" tab. To view all trades make sure to select "Show all" option in "Account History".

3. In "From data file"mode it will mark trades loaded from the csv file in "DATA_FOLDER\MQL4\File\historyData.csv" file.

4. To share your stats with someone else, set

    Data source -  From account

    Save history to file ? - true

   And share the script and the csv file with your friend !!.

3. Only entries and exits are marked by default. SL and TP markings can be enabled in settings.


Pan PrizMA CD Phase Sin leverage 72 Pan PrizMA CD Phase Sin leverage 72

Calculates the phase and amplitude of the expected wave.

Consecutive Identical Candles Consecutive Identical Candles

for number of currency pairs.

Daily Pivot, Resistance and Support Levels Assist Daily Pivot, Resistance and Support Levels Assist

This is an indicator on Daily Pivot Points and Support and Resistance levels.

Power of AUD with average Power of AUD with average

Power of AUD indicator with average shows actual strength of currency AUD calculated of 7 pairs that contain AUD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR AUD, GBP AUD, AUD USD, AUD CAD, AUD NZD, AUD JPY, AUD CHF.