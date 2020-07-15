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Power of CAD with average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Power of XXX with average indicator description.
Version 229.201
The indicator is new version of previously published indicator showing relative actual strength of currency XXX.
Zero line (0.0) presents average with chosen period (AveragePeriod variable).
The indicator calculates its value of close prices of 7 pairs containing currency XXX.
Colored histogram was added to simplify interpretation of the market situation.
Now you have 2 mode options to choose:
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TREND
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COUNTER-TREND
The same color on BASE and QUOTE in equal mode means higher oportunity to trade in correct direction.
Instance 1 = BUY:
EUR USD.
You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.
Both indicators show GREEN color you should be prepared to BUY pair EUR USD.
Instance 1 = SELL:
EUR USD.
You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.
Both indicators show RED color you should be prepared to SELL pair EUR USD.
Power of AUD indicator with average shows actual strength of currency AUD calculated of 7 pairs that contain AUD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR AUD, GBP AUD, AUD USD, AUD CAD, AUD NZD, AUD JPY, AUD CHF.Daily Pivot, Resistance and Support Levels Assist
This is an indicator on Daily Pivot Points and Support and Resistance levels.
Power of EUR indicator shows actual strength of currency EUR calculated of 7 pairs that contain EUR. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, EUR GBP, EUR JPY, EUR AUD, EUR CHF, EUR CAD, EUR NZD.Power of GBP with average
Power of GBP indicator shows actual strength of currency GBP calculated of 7 pairs that contain GBP. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR GBP, GBP USD, GBP JPY, GBP AUD, GBP CAD, GBP NZD, GBP CHF.