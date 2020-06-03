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Indicators

Independent Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Md Belal Hossain
Md Belal Hossain

Md Belal Hossain

5 (16)
If you want to create a job for me:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=lossforex
1 code 1 comment
Views:
27424
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
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Using this indicator you can specify your all drawing object to a specific symbol and timeframe.
example if you draw any object ( Trendline/ Text/ Line / Anything ) on the GBPUSD H4 chart, it will only be restricted for the GBPUSD H4 chart. So it will not conflict with other charts/timeframe



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