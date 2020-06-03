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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Independent Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Using this indicator you can specify your all drawing object to a specific symbol and timeframe.
example if you draw any object ( Trendline/ Text/ Line / Anything ) on the GBPUSD H4 chart, it will only be restricted for the GBPUSD H4 chart. So it will not conflict with other charts/timeframe
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Mirror indicator with a dropdown list of base indicators to choose from with optional alerts, email, and push notifications.Basic check-up of Experts for MQL4
This is a simple function for the initial control of an expert.
DeleteAllObject
Simple script to delete all object on the current chart.Bar Time Count Down
This MT4 indicator is to count down the remaining time as the format HH:MM:SS