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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WaveMTF MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.
With Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
version: 2.00 ~ Last update 27/08/2020
~ Fix buffers error
Basket Closer Profit/Loss
Basket Closer Type EA.Correlation market state
Correlation market state
Doubles comparer
Class for comparing two floating point variables.Arrays class
Frequent array operation methods.