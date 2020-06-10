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Indicators

WaveMTF MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
19005
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
WaveMTF.mq5 (18.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.

With Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

version: 2.00 ~ Last update 27/08/2020

  ~ Fix buffers error




    Basket Closer Profit/Loss Basket Closer Profit/Loss

    Basket Closer Type EA.

    Correlation market state Correlation market state

    Correlation market state

    Doubles comparer Doubles comparer

    Class for comparing two floating point variables.

    Arrays class Arrays class

    Frequent array operation methods.