Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMA on RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
TheCoderWrote my first piece of software in 1994,
Graduated in my first Engineering degree in 2002 (Top Ranked University)
MBA in Finances in 2006 (Top Ranked)
MBA in Business Law in 2012 (Top Ranked)
Graduated in my second Engineering degree in 2014
Licensed with FINRA Series 57 in 2019
- Views:
- 21726
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is using the Exponential Moving Average Calculation Applied to the RSI Data, and allows users to choose the number of periods for the RSI and the number of periods for the Exponential Moving Average.
Binary Flags
How to minimize bool parameters in a function signature?Quick Market-watch Launcher v1.1
This script opens all market watch symbols with the default template using the selected period. Save prefferred template as default.tpl to have all charts open with same template of your choice. Happy Trading.
Alphabet structure
Sets of latin, russian characters, digits, punctuation, etc.Correlation angle
Correlation angle