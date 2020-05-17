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waverider zigzag - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Barsam Mansouri
Barsam Mansouri

Barsam Mansouri

Mql4 and Mql5 Programmer . expert in market analysis
1 code 1 comment
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25775
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the logic to find peak and bottoms explain:

when  Low of candle(i) bigger than maximum of (Lips , Jaws , Teeth)  we get peak

when High of candle(i) lower than minimum of (Lips , Jaws , Teeth)  we get bottom

then we calculate highest high and lowest low to draw zigzag

waverider

it is accurate for calculate fibo , harmonic pattern and find trend direction


regards





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