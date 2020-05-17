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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
waverider zigzag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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the logic to find peak and bottoms explain:
when Low of candle(i) bigger than maximum of (Lips , Jaws , Teeth) we get peak
when High of candle(i) lower than minimum of (Lips , Jaws , Teeth) we get bottom
then we calculate highest high and lowest low to draw zigzag
it is accurate for calculate fibo , harmonic pattern and find trend direction
regards
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