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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GMT Time on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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waverider zigzag
This indicator is ZigZag based on Bill Williams AligatorCCI Expert
MT4 Expert Advisor based on the CCI indicator