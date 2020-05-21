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Experts

CCI Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4

Bernard Erik Bakker
Bernard Erik Bakker

Bernard Erik Bakker

Nothing to see here.
1 code
Views:
18162
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
CCI-expert.mq4 (4.77 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The CCI Expert is based on the CCI indicator and can be traded on every symbol in marketwatch.

The expert is trading fixed position volume, and has a fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit.

INPUTS:

  • Volume Size
  • StopLoss in Points
  • TakeProfit in Points
  • Max Spread in Points
  • Expert ID


      CCI_


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