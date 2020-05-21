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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4
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The CCI Expert is based on the CCI indicator and can be traded on every symbol in marketwatch.
The expert is trading fixed position volume, and has a fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit.
INPUTS:
- Volume Size
- StopLoss in Points
- TakeProfit in Points
- Max Spread in Points
- Expert ID
waverider zigzag
This indicator is ZigZag based on Bill Williams AligatorGMT Time on chart
The GMT Time on chart indicator is written for users who like to see GMT Time on-screen. For convenience, This indicator code is written clearly and simple. Update 1: 16-5-2020 *Input font color *Input font size
Script to close all negative trades first and then followed by positive trades
A modified close all script by me.Basic check-up of Experts for MQL4
This is a simple function for the initial control of an expert.