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RingSystemEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum eight.
Parameters Information
All information about parameters you can see on blog.
Of all the created pairs, you can skip some of them from external parameter.
Set expert to use currencies you want, and attach on one chart.
It does not matter in which chart and time frame you will attach the expert, the final selection will be done automatically from expert.
It's a multicurrency version of expert. Can to trade all rings from one chart.
If your broker have limit of opened orders, please set expert to use less currencies. Default settings use 8 currencies.
Can to delete some currencies from external parameter if you want to use less currencies. The parameter called: 'Currencies To Make Pairs'"EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY".
Please, don't change the series of currencies. Try to delete currencies of parameter, not typing currencies on parameter.
Number of currencies gives number of rings
3 currencies = 1 ring.
4 currencies = 4 rings.
5 currencies = 10 rings.
6 currencies = 20 rings.
7 currencies = 35 rings.
8 currencies = 56 rings.
Please test expert on demo account first to see how it works.
Expert can't to make back test, because use a multi pair strategy. Orders that open in the back test are completely random to pass the test for approval.
Simple Script to disable the Autotrading for the EA on the chart. If you just want to use the DLL, check the code and comment/uncomment the necessarySmoothed Bar to Bar Correlation
The Correlation Indicator provides a smoothed bar to bar correlation value.
The V Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the objectExpert adviser Easy Robot
Any account type, leverage and deposit