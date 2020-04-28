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Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Richard Poster
Richard Poster

Richard Poster

1 article 11 codes 2 topics 42 comments
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The Smoothed Correlation Indicator provides an indication of price trending and ranging through a bar to bar correlation coefficient. A indicator value approaching one is an indication of up or down trending.  An indicator value approaching 0 is an indication of price ranging.  A negative indicator value suggests whipsawing price action.

The correlation period is set by the CorrPer input and the smoothing period is set by the SmthPeriod input.



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