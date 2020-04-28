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Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The Smoothed Correlation Indicator provides an indication of price trending and ranging through a bar to bar correlation coefficient. A indicator value approaching one is an indication of up or down trending. An indicator value approaching 0 is an indication of price ranging. A negative indicator value suggests whipsawing price action.
The correlation period is set by the CorrPer input and the smoothing period is set by the SmthPeriod input.
Trend indicator (separate window)Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account
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