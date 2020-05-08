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Indicators

V Sync Chart Lite - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak
Vladimir Pastushak

Vladimir Pastushak

4.4 (451)
🤝 Hello my friend! I'm glad to welcome you to my page!
48 products 66 codes 230 topics 4860 comments
Views:
20058
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
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The VR Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the rectangle object (OBJ_RECTANGLE) on all open charts in the MetaTrader terminal.
For convenience, we recommend installing the indicator on all charts.
The indicator code is written simply and clearly.

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