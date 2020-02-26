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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trade Statistics Report Real Time - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author
This code is modified version of: Andrey Voytenko
The original code is available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1084
This code will display the report in a panel on your chart.
Images:
The report is compared with the Metatrader5 Report:
Use it and let me know what you can suggest for.
What are the changes from the original code? Here they are:
- Calculation for Total Net profit improved.
- Calculation for Gross Profit and Gross Loss improved.
- The Drawdown calculation improved.
- Short Trades and Long Trades calculations improved.
- Initial Balance calculations improved.
Note:
This is free code and I am always open for suggestions to improve it. I will not permit anyone to make a product and sell the code. Please try remaining ethical.
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