Real Author

This code will display the report in a panel on your chart.

The original code is available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1084

This code is modified version of: Andrey Voytenko

Images:

The report is compared with the Metatrader5 Report:

Use it and let me know what you can suggest for.

What are the changes from the original code? Here they are: