Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Forex Calculators - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 27344
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Forex Calculator Set
- Margin Calculator
- Point Value Calculator
- Position Size Calculator
- Profit Calculator
- Swap Calculator
MQL5 Program Packer
This is MQL5 project packer: assemble all source and resource files from dependencies into a single ZIP.Rapid Doji EA
The Rapid Doji EA is a fully functional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses pending orders (one BUY and one STOP) around each Doji candlestick on the Daily (PERIOD_D1) time frame. This is a great introduction to how to build a simple, profitable EA. You can watch, step-by-step, how this EA was built via YouTube videos. See the link in the code for details.
Trade Statistics Report Real Time
This will display the Account Trading Report for real trade.Reflex
Reflex indicator (based on February 2020 TASC article by John Ehlers)