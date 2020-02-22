This is MQL5 project packer: assemble all source and resource files from dependencies into a single ZIP.

The Rapid Doji EA is a fully functional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses pending orders (one BUY and one STOP) around each Doji candlestick on the Daily (PERIOD_D1) time frame. This is a great introduction to how to build a simple, profitable EA. You can watch, step-by-step, how this EA was built via YouTube videos. See the link in the code for details.