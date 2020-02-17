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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smart Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Converts trendlines with specified color into horizontal lines . The line expands automatically.
Trendline with specified color:
Line to current time:
Input parameters:
- Color
Currency Strength Index (CSI)
Trading the STRONG against the weak!Bermaui Bands LCS lite
Have a look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16251
Rapid Doji EA
The Rapid Doji EA is a fully functional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses pending orders (one BUY and one STOP) around each Doji candlestick on the Daily (PERIOD_D1) time frame. This is a great introduction to how to build a simple, profitable EA. You can watch, step-by-step, how this EA was built via YouTube videos. See the link in the code for details.MQL5 Program Packer
This is MQL5 project packer: assemble all source and resource files from dependencies into a single ZIP.