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Indicators

Smart Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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1 code
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22060
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
smartLine.mq5 (3.2 KB) view
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Converts trendlines with specified color into horizontal lines . The line expands automatically.


 Trendline with specified color:

Create trendline

Line to current time:

Smartline

Input parameters:

  • Color


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