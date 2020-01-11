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Cross - expert for MetaTrader 4

Abubakar Abu Saidu
Abubakar Abu Saidu

Abubakar Abu Saidu

4.6 (178)
5 products 2 codes 34 topics 155 comments
Views:
19517
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Cross.mq4 (5.94 KB) view
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Simple code for Candle Cross above or below Conditions..

Mt5 version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27597

Note: This is just a sample

Main Function


bool   crossed[2];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(crossed); i++)
      crossed[i] = true;
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//Your Buy condition
if(Cross(0,Open[0] > Condition))
     {

....//your conditions//...
     
     }

//Your Sell condition
if(Cross(1,Open[0] < Condition))
     {

....//your conditions//...
     
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Cross(int i, bool condition)
  {
   bool ret = condition && !crossed[i];
   crossed[i] = condition;
   return(ret);
  }

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