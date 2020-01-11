Dynamic Stop-Loss is a tool for traders who trade without a stop-loss. It gives the traders a trick to trade as if there is no stop-loss but actually using one.

Let's say we have 20 open orders on one symbol and want to set takeprofit or stoploss for all of them at the same level(price) .The script selects all open orders of the symbol and can modify stoploss or takeprofit or both at the desired level (price). If the input parameters are left to zero , the stop or the takeprofit are left unchanged .