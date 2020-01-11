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Cross - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Simple code for Candle Cross above or below Conditions..
Mt5 version:- https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27597
Note: This is just a sample
Main Function
bool crossed[2]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(crossed); i++) crossed[i] = true; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //Your Buy condition if(Cross(0,Open[0] > Condition)) { ....//your conditions//... } //Your Sell condition if(Cross(1,Open[0] < Condition)) { ....//your conditions//... } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Cross(int i, bool condition) { bool ret = condition && !crossed[i]; crossed[i] = condition; return(ret); }
Safe Trend Scalp is an automatic robot that trades with automatic Trend lines that ea crated with market history.volatility_Bar
volatility, flat
Dynamic Stop-Loss is a tool for traders who trade without a stop-loss. It gives the traders a trick to trade as if there is no stop-loss but actually using one.Set Stoploss and Takeprofit at same level for multiple orders
Let's say we have 20 open orders on one symbol and want to set takeprofit or stoploss for all of them at the same level(price) .The script selects all open orders of the symbol and can modify stoploss or takeprofit or both at the desired level (price). If the input parameters are left to zero , the stop or the takeprofit are left unchanged .