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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivots MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is not my code, but a conversion from an MT5 code here
There were requests for this to be converted to MT4.
The formulae used are:
Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)
Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)
Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low
Pivot Point = ( High + Close + Low )/3
Support 1 = 2 * Pivot - High
Support 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
Support 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)
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