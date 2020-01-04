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Indicators

Pivots MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

okh
Published by:
Keith Watford
Keith Watford

Keith Watford

4.9 (266)
5 products 2 codes 49 topics 11779 comments
Views:
40497
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Pivot.mq4 (4.31 KB) view
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This is not my code, but a conversion from an MT5 code here

There were requests for this to be converted to MT4.

The formulae used are:

Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)
Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)
Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low
Pivot Point = ( High + Close + Low )/3
Support 1 = 2 * Pivot - High
Support 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
Support 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)

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