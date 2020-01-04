This is not my code, but a conversion from an MT5 code here

There were requests for this to be converted to MT4.

The formulae used are:

Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)

Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)

Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low

Pivot Point = ( High + Close + Low )/3

Support 1 = 2 * Pivot - High

Support 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)

Support 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)



