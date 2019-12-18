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BPNN MQL Predictor Demo with library - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is not a real world indicator, but a simple demo of BPNN library, originally written in C++ and ported to MQL.
The demo shows training and testing a neural network for timeseries prediction.
Please find complete description of the neural network on the page of the original BPNN Predictor indicator, which uses DLL-library.
In this implementation the library and the indicator can be built natively in MQL5.
The source code can be compiled to a standalone ex5-library, which then should be imported to your MQL5-program. Or the source code can be included into your MQL5-program directly, hence the external library is not needed, because it's embedded into the program. The demo indicator can be built in both modes.
The files attached:
- BPNN_MQL_IMPL.mqh - the source code with BPNN neural network (placed in MQL5/Include, should be included to your MQL-program to embed the library directly);
- BPNN_MQL.mqh - the header file of standalone library(placed in MQL5/Include, should be included to your MQL-program to bind with the external (standalone) BPNN_MQL.ex5 in MQL5/Libraries);
- BPNN_MQL.mq5 - the library main module (placed in MQL5/Libraries, should be compiled if you need to use the standalone library BPNN_MQL.ex5);
- BPNNMQLPredictorDemo.mq5 - the demo indicator (placed in MQL5/Indicator); can be compiled with embedded library if #include <BPNN_MQL_IMPL.mqh> is used, or can be compiled with standalone library if #include <BPNN_MQL.mqh> is used;
- BPNNMQLi45.mqh - a header with helper methods for MT4-style indicators;
Include only one of the files: either BPNN_MQL_IMPL.mqh, or BPNN_MQL.mqh. Do not include both. If BPNN_MQL.mqh is included, make sure the library BPNN_MQL.mq5 is compiled beforehand.
This is a multi-currency expert adviser based on reversal strategy with martingale. Original idea is taken from ExpMartin for MT4.Scalp All
Opens random positions on marketwatch symbols.
This indicator predicts future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.VR Smart Grid Lite MT5
The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes.