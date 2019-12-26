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Indicators

iWPR+ - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Published by:
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
12656
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
iWPR+_USDJPYH1.png (25.81 KB)
iWPR+.mq5 (3.97 KB) view
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iWPR+ is an iWPR %Range function with a positive value.

iWPR+_USDJPYH1

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