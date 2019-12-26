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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iWPR+ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 12656
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
iWPR+ is an iWPR %Range function with a positive value.
VR Smart Grid Lite MT5
The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes.WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine)
This indicator predicts future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.
stdlib.mq5
converted stdlib library for MQL5 from the MQL4iRSIOnArray for MT5
Header with iRSIOnArray function for use with MQL 4 or 5 code.