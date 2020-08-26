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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Galender 1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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OVERVIEW
This program lists and shows information about calendar events between specified date range. If you click on an event it displays information about selected event.
PARAMETERS
- Begin Date: beginning date.
- End Date: ending date.
- Currency Filter: only find events which affects this currency.
- Keyword Filter: only find events which contains this keyword.
- Importance Filter: only find events which has specified importance.
INFORMATION
- Enter parameters and list events on main window.
- Click-on any event.
- Time: publishing date and time of event.
- Currency: currency that is affected by this event.
- Event: event code name.
- Impact: positive or negative impact on currency.
- Previous: previous value. it is 0 for non-numerical events for example FED chairman speaks.
- Forecast: forecast value.
- Actual: actual value. 0 for events in future.
KOB Requisites Script
This script downloads bars and ticks from EURUSD as required for the correct execution of Kiss on Billions on EURUSD from Saeid Irani.SimSim (Simple Simulator v1.0)
Simple Simulator is designed to practice manual trading on historical data.
TickCompressor
Convert MqlTick-s into minified structures to free RAM or store tick arrays in a compact files.Bridge - structural design pattern
Decouple an abstraction from its implementation so that the two can vary independently