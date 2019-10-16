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Indicators

VR Calculate Martingale Lite MT 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Pastushak
Vladimir Pastushak

Vladimir Pastushak

4.4 (451)
🤝 Hello my friend! I'm glad to welcome you to my page!
48 products 66 codes 230 topics 4860 comments
Views:
17857
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
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Average price indicator that helps the trader to calculate the price for closing all the orders without loss and profit.

With the help of the indicator, the trader creates the virtual orders and manually sets the order volume. The indicator calculates the average price by itself.

One can move the orders with the mouse.

The indicator will be of a great help for both green beginners and experienced traders.


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