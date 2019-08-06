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Indicators

Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Karel Nagel
Karel Nagel

Karel Nagel

Mainly create mt4 EAs, but can also do Indicators.
Have watched all No Nonsense Forex videos and have created some algos based on his structure.
4 codes 12 comments
Views:
17634
Rating:
(8)
Published:
NNFX_DXY.mq4 (2.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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