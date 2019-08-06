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Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Let say you have an EA and you want it to trade in between an interval of time but you do not have the source codes to modify the EA. This utility allows you to automatically enable or disable the automated trading button. You can use the codes as an EA, Indicator or script but I used as an EA. You can remove Ordersend command because I set it only for the codes to past the test but it is meaningless.Simple candle filter martingale EA
EA with candle size filter and scale on loss
Used to compare 2 currencies on one chart, the Original indicator will recenter its calculation on every bar, and hence the price will keep shifting up and down and so the historical relative values do not remain constant. This indicator was modified so that the 'center' or initial relative reference point stays fixed and does not update each bar. It will only reinitialize when the indicator is reloaded or settings are changed.SailSystemEA
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system.