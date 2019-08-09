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Classic 2 Moving Averages crossover EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This is a classic trading strategy based on two Moving Averages crossover. Buys when fast MA crosses slow MA from below and sells when fast MA crosses slow MA from above.
This code can be used in both MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader4. Just change the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4 and compile the file in MetaEditor.
This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951
This EA is available as a template in a free demo version, so you can easily modify / customise it without programming.
Parameters
Examples
Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT5Utility to view the statistics for a Single Bar of any time frame
The utility will display the high, low, open, close and time statistics for any user selected bar of any timeframe for the symbol of the chart the utility resides on.
This utility is not a trading or market information utility. This will likely only interest those writing (or debugging) indicators using multiple timeframes and collecting information using Bars (or iBars) and CopyRates. The utility creates a list showing the number of Bars reported by the "Bars" function and shows the success of CopyRates for any selected bar by displaying that bar's time from the collected data (or, it shows the error).RSI Levels Expert Advisor
Classic trading strategy based on RSI levels. Buys when RSI is oversold and sells when RSI is overbought. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951