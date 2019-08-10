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RSI Levels Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This is a classic trading strategy based on RSI levels. Buys when RSI is oversold and sells when RSI is overbought.
This code can be used in both MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader4. Just change the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4 and compile the file in MetaEditor.
This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951
This EA is available as a template in a free demo version, so you can easily modify / customise it without programming.
Parameters
This utility is not a trading or market information utility. This will likely only interest those writing (or debugging) indicators using multiple timeframes and collecting information using Bars (or iBars) and CopyRates. The utility creates a list showing the number of Bars reported by the "Bars" function and shows the success of CopyRates for any selected bar by displaying that bar's time from the collected data (or, it shows the error).Classic 2 Moving Averages crossover EA
Classic and one of the most popular trading strategies based on 2 moving averages crossover. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951
Very popular but dangerous strategy which doubles the stakes after each loosing trade. Finally, if there is enough margin it will reverse into the direction of the current price move and will eventually close in profit. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951SeriesIntegerInfo and Rates Bar Information Utility, displays how many bars there are in all timeframes for any user selected symbol, and shows the 'CopyRates' information availablity for any bar
This utility is not a trading information utility. It will only have value for those getting information on the Number of Bars that have terminal data. This utility uses the functions SeriesIntegerInfo and CopyRates to obtain and display information about the availability of bar information from the terminal.