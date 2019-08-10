This utility is not a trading or market information utility. This will likely only interest those writing (or debugging) indicators using multiple timeframes and collecting information using Bars (or iBars) and CopyRates. The utility creates a list showing the number of Bars reported by the "Bars" function and shows the success of CopyRates for any selected bar by displaying that bar's time from the collected data (or, it shows the error).

Classic and one of the most popular trading strategies based on 2 moving averages crossover. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951