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dTrends - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT5.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Update_01: 2019/07/31 ~ Added distance in input property from zero in pips.
The utility will display the high, low, open, close and time statistics for any user selected bar of any timeframe for the symbol of the chart the utility resides on.Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs
This utility allows monitoring of multiple symbols and positions on one chart with one-click switching of the chart symbol.
Classic and one of the most popular trading strategies based on 2 moving averages crossover. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951Bars and Rates Information Utility, displays how many bars there are in all timeframes for any user selected symbol, and shows the 'CopyRates' information availablity for any bar
This utility is not a trading or market information utility. This will likely only interest those writing (or debugging) indicators using multiple timeframes and collecting information using Bars (or iBars) and CopyRates. The utility creates a list showing the number of Bars reported by the "Bars" function and shows the success of CopyRates for any selected bar by displaying that bar's time from the collected data (or, it shows the error).