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Indicators

Volatility ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
41650
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This one is the "reverted conversion" (sort of speaking) of this indicator : Volatility Ratio from metatrader 5 to meatrader 4. Detailed description of what it does and how to use it you can find there

The comparison may serve as a reminder how some things are much simpler in MT5 now (non-repainting color line for example, since almost the whole change in this indicator is a change that makes that - having the main calculation made as a class no code change whatsoever was made to the main calculation)



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