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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volatility ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This one is the "reverted conversion" (sort of speaking) of this indicator : Volatility
Ratio from metatrader 5 to meatrader 4. Detailed description of what it does and how to use it you can find there
The comparison may serve as a reminder how some things are much simpler in MT5 now (non-repainting color line for example, since almost the whole change in this indicator is a change that makes that - having the main calculation made as a class no code change whatsoever was made to the main calculation)
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