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Indicators

BearsBullsPower - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Published by:
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
24783
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator Bears and Bulls Power for MT4 together in one separate window.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.


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