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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BearsBullsPower - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 24783
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Bears and Bulls Power for MT4 together in one separate window.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
TraderToolEA
TraderTool is a tool/panel that will help any trader to perform trades quickly and easily.Volatility ratio
Volatility ratio
Price Time Correlation Trading Model
A Price Time correlation model is used for Trend and Reversal tradingdTrends
Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT4.