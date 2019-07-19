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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MAxCD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT4
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Camarilla Flat and Clear
The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.Wedge pattern
"Wedge pattern" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Wedge pattern strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Virtual Robot
Virtual RobotVolatility ratio
Volatility ratio