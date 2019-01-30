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Indicators

Volatility ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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18085
Rating:
(29)
Published:
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Theory :

There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : we do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that :

  • values above level 1 are indicating state of higher volatility
  • values above level 1 are indicating state of lower volatility

Usage :

This is not a directional indicator. It should be used for volatility detection, not trend assessment - for that you have to use some other indicator and then check this one if the market volatility conditions are those that you expect





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