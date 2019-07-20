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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CamarillaFlatandClear - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MAxCD
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT5Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers
Export tool for OHLC prices, calculated prices & indicator buffers
BearsBullsPower
Indicator Bears and Bulls Power for MT5 together in one separate window.Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs
This utility allows monitoring of multiple symbols and positions on one chart with one-click switching of the chart symbol.