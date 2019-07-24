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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BearsBullsPower - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 19425
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Bears and Bulls Power for MT5 together in one separate window.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
CamarillaFlatandClear
The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.MAxCD
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT5
Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs
This utility allows monitoring of multiple symbols and positions on one chart with one-click switching of the chart symbol.Utility to view the statistics for a Single Bar of any time frame
The utility will display the high, low, open, close and time statistics for any user selected bar of any timeframe for the symbol of the chart the utility resides on.