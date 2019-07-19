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Indicators

MAxCD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
20255
Rating:
(29)
Published:
MAxCD.mq5 (5.3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT5

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.


MAsCD_Indicator_gbpjpy-h4.png




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