Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MAxCD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 20255
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT5
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Export Calculated Prices & Indicator Buffers
Export tool for OHLC prices, calculated prices & indicator buffersUnity
Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of squares forming market unity (1.0)
CamarillaFlatandClear
The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.BearsBullsPower
Indicator Bears and Bulls Power for MT5 together in one separate window.