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GbpChf 4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Crypto Scalper
"Crypto Scalper" EA uses MFI indicator as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.s-Downloader (SingleTF, AllSymbols)
The script downloads the historical quotes data of a single timeframe for all symbols in the market watch.
Cryptocurrency Divergence
"Cryptocurrency Divergence" EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Divergence\Convergence of RSI & MACD indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.Support Resistance Trader
Support and Resistance lines are used with the Standard Deviation indicator for generating trade signals.