CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Cryptocurrency Divergence - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
17355
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

"Cryptocurrency Divergence"  EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Divergence\Convergence of RSI & MACD indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.

  • I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Trend Line,The Trend Line do not work on test mode.
  • The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,In live trading only, Trend Line and moving averages will work together.
  • During tests, the EA  only draws the Trend Line on the screen in  visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,
  • The Trend Line will function as a filter .
  • -In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.
  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"  .
INPUTS
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-300).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).   /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).   /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • --------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
  • //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle  trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • FractalNum= Number Of High And Low(values: 1-10).
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss  (values: 1-30).

    -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
      -You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
        -How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD 

            Cryptocurrency Divergence-DEMO

            GbpChf 4 GbpChf 4

            Advisor for a currency pair Gbp/Ghf. Algorithm - by opening the bar. Timeframe - H1.

            Crypto Scalper Crypto Scalper

            "Crypto Scalper" EA uses MFI indicator as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.

            Support Resistance Trader Support Resistance Trader

            Support and Resistance lines are used with the Standard Deviation indicator for generating trade signals.

            EurGbp EA EurGbp EA

            All ingenious is simple!