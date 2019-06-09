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s-Downloader (SingleTF, AllSymbols) - script for MetaTrader 4

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
Views:
10271
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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The script downloads the historical quotes data of a single timeframe for all symbols in the market watch. This is convenient to conduct more backtesting on a single timeframe that you usually work with.

Also, to avoid errors that occur when working with symbols/timeframes which have insufficient quote history. An indicator or an expert running on that chart may encounter an error caused by the absence of history required for its calculation.

The script is also useful when you work with other symbols different from the current chart symbol.

The idea of emulating pressing "Home" button is inspired by the original s-Downloader script.

    Usage

    • Launch the script and choose the timeframe for all symbols in the market watch to download its historical data.
    • When terminal is restarted later, historical data are automatically flushed to disk.






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