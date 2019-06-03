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Export Summary Grouped by Symbols (MT4) - script for MetaTrader 4

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
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7864
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
dummy.mq4 (0.7 KB) view
\MQL4\Scripts\
Export_Summary_By_Symbols.mq4 (14.29 KB) view
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The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each currency pair. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.

    The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL4\Files\<Filename>

    The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).

    Following data columns are exported for each symbol:

    • Symbol name
    • Total trades
    • Volumes
    • Profits
    • Swaps
    • Commissions
    • Net profits

    The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with  Ron's CSV Editor.


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