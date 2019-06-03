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Export Summary Grouped by Symbols (MT4) - script for MetaTrader 4
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The script exports summary of closed trades selected between two dates grouped by each currency pair. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
To export summary for the entire trading history, keep Start date and End date at their default values.
The CSV file is located at: Terminal > File > Open data folder > MQL4\Files\<Filename>
The CSV file will be auto-opened with the associated Windows program (e.g., Microsoft Excel or Ron's CSV Editor).
Following data columns are exported for each symbol:
- Symbol name
- Total trades
- Volumes
- Profits
- Swaps
- Commissions
- Net profits
The CSV file can be opened with Microsoft Excel or better with Ron's CSV Editor.
"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ.Variance
Variance calculated using no-loop method
EA based on parameters of the BOOK of John Bollinger with Lot size calculator and position overlaping.indicator for day trading 5 min chart
This is useful if you want to earn and work on 5 min chart . it uses bb , ma 10, ma50 , Psar, slow s, one faster s and macd along with rsi to give a perfect view of market . if you need some help let me know in my email. rinkanrohitjena@live.com only works in mq4 language . just drag and drop on a five min chart