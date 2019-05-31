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Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
11615
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-300).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -  (values: true).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).
  • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12).  
  • IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
  • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss  (values: 1-30).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
-You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

      Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs-DEMO

      Try it on demo first !

      Variance Variance

      Variance calculated using no-loop method

      Variance V2 Variance V2

      Variance (Welford’s method for computing)

      Export Summary Grouped by Symbols (MT4) Export Summary Grouped by Symbols (MT4)

      The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each currency pair to .csv file

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      EA based on parameters of the BOOK of John Bollinger with Lot size calculator and position overlaping.