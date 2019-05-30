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Variance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Welford’s method for computing variance (published here : Variance - Welford's Method) is using single pass method for calculation, but it is still using a loop.
This method is avoiding loops after initial values are set up and that makes it much faster and suitable for usage where speed of execution is a must.
PS: if you compare it to Welford's method, there will be a difference. That is coming from a fact that Welford's method is using sample correction, while this method is not - the difference is small, and if you are used to using built in indicators using any sort of standard deviation (apart from std, Bollinger bands, ...) then compare it to this one, but if you are calculating values that are ranging very much (some values are very different that the standard sample values) then use Welford's method
Variance (Welford’s method for computing)Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs
User may enter up to 50 symbols from their market watch in either a long or short basket for viewing. The symbols for the chart can be changed to any symbol in the display with a click on the symbol. Statistics including ATR for the chart period, points gained or lost from a weeks start and position gains or losses and lots exposure are displayed. The statistics week may be changed with simple clicks on the display, and the display may be dragged and dropped to different locations. The load on quote processing is kept low by simply posting an event that starts the processing for a display update.
"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ.Export Summary Grouped by Symbols (MT4)
The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each currency pair to .csv file