CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Variance V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
18732
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Variance.mq4 (5.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The standard deviation is a measure of how much a dataset differs from its mean; it tells us how dispersed the data are. A dataset that’s pretty much clumped around a single point would have a small standard deviation, while a dataset that’s all over the map would have a large standard deviation.

Given a sample the standard deviation is defined as the square root of the variance

Here you can find a Welford’s method for computing (single pass method) that avoids errors in some cases (if the variance is small compared to the square of the mean, and computing the difference leads catastrophic cancellation where significant leading digits are eliminated and the result has a large relative error)



Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs Basket Viewer-View Statistics on groups of Long and Short Pairs

User may enter up to 50 symbols from their market watch in either a long or short basket for viewing. The symbols for the chart can be changed to any symbol in the display with a click on the symbol. Statistics including ATR for the chart period, points gained or lost from a weeks start and position gains or losses and lots exposure are displayed. The statistics week may be changed with simple clicks on the display, and the display may be dragged and dropped to different locations. The load on quote processing is kept low by simply posting an event that starts the processing for a display update.

Hull moving average Hull moving average

Hull moving average (non-repainting version)

Variance Variance

Variance calculated using no-loop method

Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs Cryptocurrency Fibonacci MAs

"Cryptocurrency " EA Trades with 4 Fibonacci MAs has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit can work on all time frames Cryptocurrency , major forex pairs, and stocks NASDAQ.