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Scripts

Close-All - script for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
Views:
57662
Rating:
(73)
Published:
Updated:
dummy.mq5 (0.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\
Close-All.mq5 (29.76 KB) view
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This is a script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.

Optionally, you can disable Algo-Trading button to prevent other running experts from opening further positions and orders.



Change SL/TP on chart drop off Change SL/TP on chart drop off

This script will change the SL and TP of all open trades of the symbol to the price where the script is dropped off.

Sell Relative Strengt Index Sell Relative Strengt Index

Sell Relative Strengt Index (SRSI)

Export Summary Grouped by Symbols Export Summary Grouped by Symbols

The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each currency pair to .csv file

Variance Variance

Variance (Welford’s method for computing)