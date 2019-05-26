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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Close-All - script for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.
Optionally, you can disable Algo-Trading button to prevent other running experts from opening further positions and orders.
Change SL/TP on chart drop off
This script will change the SL and TP of all open trades of the symbol to the price where the script is dropped off.Sell Relative Strengt Index
Sell Relative Strengt Index (SRSI)
Export Summary Grouped by Symbols
The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each currency pair to .csv fileVariance
Variance (Welford’s method for computing)