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ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This one is for the "purists"
The way how the code example provided with metatrader 5 calculates ATR (Average True Range) is, for the sake of speed of execution, using the approximation of what should be a simple moving average (SMA) of TR (True Range). While it produces results very, very similar to simple moving averages, it is still not it. This version is doing that (calculating without an approximation) and it is doing it without slowing down either - the speed of execution will be the same for any period calculated. And it does not require any additional buffer allocation
BB stops of MACD with multiple stopsXO
XO
Sell Relative Strengt Index (SRSI)Change SL/TP on chart drop off
This script will change the SL and TP of all open trades of the symbol to the price where the script is dropped off.