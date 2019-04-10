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Balance Graph HTML (MT4) - script for MetaTrader 4
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Description:
Display interactive HTML graph of the account balance inside the web browser.
The included template html file uses the HighCharts JavaScript library from https://www.highcharts.com/
Highcharts makes it easy for developers to set up interactive charts in their web pages.
Make your data come alive
How to use:
- Copy the files to the \Scripts folder
- Compile and run the script
- The web page should be displayed in your web browser.
The generated html file can be located at "%userprofile%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Graph.htm"
Tooltips showing the balance
Zoom at specific points
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