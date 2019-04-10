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Balance Graph HTML (MT4) - script for MetaTrader 4

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
Views:
11499
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL4\Scripts\Graph_HTML\
Graph_HTML.mqh (12.17 KB) view
Graph_test.mq4 (2.01 KB) view
dummy.mq4 (0.7 KB) view
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Description:

Display interactive HTML graph of the account balance inside the web browser.

The included template html file uses the HighCharts JavaScript library from https://www.highcharts.com/

Highcharts makes it easy for developers to set up interactive charts in their web pages.

Make your data come alive


How to use:

  • Copy the files to the \Scripts folder
  • Compile and run the script
  • The web page should be displayed in your web browser.

The generated html file can be located at "%userprofile%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Graph.htm"


    Tooltips showing the balance

    Zoom at specific points


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