"Triangle" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with fractals on chart and trades When a triangle is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

With "Trend Line By Angle" EA you can draw Trend Line By Angle on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.