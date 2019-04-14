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ZeeZee Level, One by One

"Eliot Wave I" EA draws 3 Trend Lines with "Fractals"(1main+2small) on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

A very simple EA that makes anywhere from 8% to 69% profit. Randomly.