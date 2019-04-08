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Trend Line By Angle - expert for MetaTrader 4
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With "Trend Line By Angle" EA you can draw Trend Line By Angle on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
- Try it on demo first.
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- Line name
- 1 st point's date, %
- 1 st point's price, %
- Line's slope angle
- Line color
- Line style
- Line width
- Background line
- Highlight to move
- Line's continuation to the right
- Hidden in the object list
- Priority for mouse click
- Enable "STOP"
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- MaximumRisk = Maximum Risk in precent (values: 0.01-10).
- DecreaseFactor= (values: 0.01-1).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- NumberOfTrades= Number Of Trades (values: 1-100).
- ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
- When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
- How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
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