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Trend Line By Angle - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
19285
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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With "Trend Line By Angle" EA you can draw Trend Line By Angle on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.

  • Try it on demo first.


    Inputs 
    •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
    •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
    • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
    • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
    • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
    • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
    • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
    • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
    • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
    • Line name
    • 1 st point's date, %
    • 1 st point's price, %
    • Line's slope angle
    • Line color
    • Line style
    • Line width
    • Background line
    • Highlight to move
    • Line's continuation to the right
    • Hidden in the object list
    • Priority for mouse click
    • Enable "STOP"
    • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
    •  MaximumRisk   =  Maximum Risk in precent    (values: 0.01-10).
    • DecreaseFactor= (values: 0.01-1).
    • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
    • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
    • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
    • NumberOfTrades= Number Of Trades  (values: 1-100).
    • ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
    • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
    • TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
    • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
    • When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
    • How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).




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