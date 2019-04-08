Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Equidistant Channel - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14714
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
With "Equidistant Channel" EA you can draw Equidistant Channel on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
- Try it on demo first
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- Channel name
- 1 st point's date, %
- 1 st point's price, %
- 2 nd point's date, %
- 2 nd point's price, %
- 3 rd point's date, %
- 3 rd point's date, %
- Channel color
- Style of channel lines
- Channel line width
- Background channel
- Filling the channel with color
- Highlight to move
- Channel's continuation to the right
- Hidden in the object list
- Priority for mouse click
- USESTOP - Enable automatic "STOP" function (values: 0-1).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
- DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- NumberOfTrades-Number Of Trades(values: 1-10).
- ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
- When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
- How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
With "Fibonacci Time Zones" EA you can draw Fibonacci Time Zones on the chart and trade with price breakthrough,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.PremiumPivot
The indicator plots Pivot levels for 3 custom periods on chart.
With "Trend Line By Angle" EA you can draw Trend Line By Angle on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.Triangle
"Triangle" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with fractals on chart and trades When a triangle is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.