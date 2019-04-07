With "Equidistant Channel" EA you can draw Equidistant Channel on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.

With "Trend Line By Angle" EA you can draw Trend Line By Angle on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.