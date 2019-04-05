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PremiumPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

KSforex
KSforex

KSforex

1 code 20 topics 14 comments
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26765
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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I'm not a professional programmer but made many changes by with the help of people in the forum. 

The indicator plots Pivot levels for three pivots with different periods with separate setting. It would be great if you have daily, weekly, monthly pivots by an indicator on a chart.

Main indicator downloaded from "Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4"


Some of indicator parameters: 

  • Refresh Period: reduce CPU usage by re-calculating every custom period of time.
  • 3 separate pivots with different custom periods
  • Pivot and S/R lines style
  • Pivot and S/R lines width
  • Pivot and S/R lines color
  • Enable/Disable display S/R lines and labels
  • Enable/Disable display Pivot lines and labels

NOTE: before start using this indicator please check each pivot color and keep in mind or change colors if needed.



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