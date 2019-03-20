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Linear Weighted Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
17182
Rating:
(25)
Published:
lwma.mq5 (9.16 KB) view
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One more in the "back to the basics" series :

Linear Weighted Moving Average is one more that is usually calculated using loops and that makes it slower as the calculating period gets longer. This version is solving that and that makes it suitable for usage via iCustom() calls



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