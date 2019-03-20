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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Linear Weighted Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Explosion5
Advisor scalper. Trading algorithm: Candle[0]> Candle[1] * 2. Taimeframe - 4H && Day.Simple moving average
Simple moving average
Exponential moving average
Exponential moving averageMQL_Easy
A cross platform library/framework