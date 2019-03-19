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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ForexCandlestickPatterns - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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ForexCandlestickPatterns with alert are forex indicators based on Japanese Candlestick Strategies
by the legendary Japanese Munehisa Homma, which can help traders penetrate inside of financial markets.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
iTrend_new
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